French President Francois Hollande wears protective glasses as he visits Amplitude Systemes manufacture in Pessac near Bordeaux, southwestern France, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

PARIS French President Francois Hollande will make a statement on Mali's request for military assistance from Paris during a New Year speech to diplomats around mid-morning on Friday, a diplomatic source said.

"He will speak on this issue," the source said of Mali's request, which was also sent to the United Nations Security Council.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; Editing by Janet Lawrence)