German police detain suspect after axe attack in Duesseldorf
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
KONNA, Mali French special forces were in action on Saturday at the Islamist rebel-held stronghold of Gao in northeast Mali, confronting "harassment" from rebel fighters, a French officer in Mali said on Saturday.
"The rebels have melted in to the local population. There is harassment. The operation is still under way. It is a bit complicated," the officer, who asked not to be named, told Reuters. French aircraft were providing air support.
(Reporting Rich Valdmanis and David Lewis; Writing by Pascal Fletcher)
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
BEIRUT U.S.-backed Syrian forces said on Thursday they were closing in on Islamic State-held Raqqa and expected to reach the city outskirts in a few weeks, as a U.S. Marines artillery unit deployed to help the campaign.
UNITED NATIONS International human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and a young Yazidi woman who was enslaved and raped by Islamic State fighters pushed Iraq on Thursday to allow a United Nations investigation into crimes by the militant group.