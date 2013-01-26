KONNA, Mali French special forces were in action on Saturday at the Islamist rebel-held stronghold of Gao in northeast Mali, confronting "harassment" from rebel fighters, a French officer in Mali said on Saturday.

"The rebels have melted in to the local population. There is harassment. The operation is still under way. It is a bit complicated," the officer, who asked not to be named, told Reuters. French aircraft were providing air support.

(Reporting Rich Valdmanis and David Lewis; Writing by Pascal Fletcher)