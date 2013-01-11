Explosion, gunfire reported at hospital in Afghan capital Kabul
KABUL An explosion and gunfire were reported near a military hospital in the Afghan capital, Kabul, close to the U.S. embassy, officials said on Wednesday.
PARIS France will support Mali's request for military assistance to help counter an offensive by Islamist rebels but strictly within the framework of U.N. Security Council resolutions, President Francois Hollande said on Friday.
Mali asked for French help on Thursday after residents of a northern town said the rebels, who control much of the northern two-thirds of the country, drove out the Malian army in a major setback to government forces.
"I have decided that France will respond, alongside our African partners, to the request from the Malian authorities. We will do it strictly within the framework of United Nations Security Council resolutions," Hollande said in a New Year speech to diplomats and journalists.
"We are faced with a blatant aggression that is threatening Mali's very existence. France cannot accept this," Hollande said. "We will be ready to stop the terrorists' offensive if it continues."
A U.N. resolution in December authorised the deployment of an African-led military force and agreed European states could help rebuild Mali's army ahead of an operation later in 2013.
French government officials have declined to comment on reports that military aircraft, including two cargo planes and four helicopters carrying Western-looking soldiers, landed late on Thursday at an airport by the town of Sevare, near the latest rebel offensive.
(Reporting by Catherine Bremer, Alexandria Sage and Elizabeth Pineau)
KUALA LUMPUR Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak struck a softer tone with North Korea on Wednesday, a day after accusing it of treating Malaysians as "hostages" amid a diplomatic meltdown over the murder of the estranged half-brother of the North's leader.
BEIJING Japan needs to get over its anxiety about China, face the fact that its big neighbour is becoming revitalised and move the relationship forward instead of backward, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday.