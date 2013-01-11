PARIS France launched military intervention in Mali on Friday to help the government there stem a push southwards by Islamist rebels who control much of the north, President Francois Hollande said.

He said United Nations Security Council resolutions provided the legal framework for him to respond to a request made on Thursday by Mali's interim president for military assistance. Hollande said he was supported by West African nations.

"French forces brought their support this afternoon to Malian army units to fight against terrorist elements," Hollande said in a brief statement to reporters in Paris. "This operation will last as long as is necessary."

Western powers fear that the al Qaeda-linked militants, who seized the northern two-thirds of Mali in April and pushed south to seize the central town of Konna this week, will seek to use the vast desert zone as a springboard for international attacks.

"The terrorists should know that France will always be there when the rights of a people, those of Mali who want to live freely and in a democracy, are at issue," Hollande said.

The defence ministry of Mali, which is a former French colony, said that Nigeria and Senegal were also providing assistance against the Islamist insurgents.

