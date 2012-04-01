BAMAKO Gunfire was heard on Sunday around the northern Mali town of Timbuktu, which rebels have said is among the three main regional centres they are targeting in a push to create a desert homeland.

"It's our turn now. There is gunfire everywhere," local Mohamed Ould Ali said by telephone after rebels seized other key northern towns in a lightning advance since Friday. Other local sources said the regular army was in the process of fleeing its main positions there.

