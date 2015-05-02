BAMAKO Tuareg separatist rebels attacked Malian army positions in the northern town of Dire on Saturday, as rising violence threatened to derail a U.N.-backed peace deal due to be signed this month.

Dire lies southwest of the ancient desert trading outpost of Timbuktu and close to the town of Lere were nine soldiers were killed in an attack on Thursday claimed by the separatist rebel Coordination of Movements for Azawad (CMA).

Violence pitting the CMA -- an umbrella organisation of Tuareg and Arab separatist groups -- against the army and pro-government militia in recent days has violated a U.N-backed ceasefire deal.

"The Malian army is trying to repel an attack taking place in Dire. The attackers arrived on two pick up vehicles," said Souleymane Maiga, director of information for the Malian army.

A CMA source, who asked not to be identified, said they had withdrawn from Dire after taking two police officers hostage.

The United Nations has warned that the growing tensions in northern Mali have endangered a peace deal due to receive preliminary approval from the government and armed groups in the capital Bamako on May 15.

Northern Mali has witnessed several days of violence. Pro-government militia seized Menaka, near the Niger border, on Monday, while two soldiers and a civilian were killed on Wednesday when separatist rebels attacked Goundam, which lies between Timbuktu and Lere.

