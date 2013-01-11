Explosion, gunfire reported at hospital in Afghan capital Kabul
KABUL An explosion and gunfire were reported near a military hospital in the Afghan capital, Kabul, close to the U.S. embassy, officials said on Wednesday.
BAMAKO Mali's armed forces retook the central town of Konna from Islamist rebels with French military support on Friday, a Malian defence ministry official and residents said.
"The Malian army has retaken Konna with the help of our military partners. We are there now," Lieutenant Colonel Diaran Kone told Reuters.
A local shopkeeper confirmed that the army had entered the town, which had been seized on Thursday by the al Qaeda-linked insurgents who control Mali's desert north.
KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia has no plans to cut diplomatic ties with North Korea after a rise in tensions that led to reciprocal travel bans after the half-brother of the North's leader was killed in Kuala Lumpur, Prime Minister Najib Razak said on Wednesday.
BEIJING Japan needs to get over its anxiety about China, face the fact that its big neighbour is becoming revitalised and move the relationship forward instead of backward, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday.