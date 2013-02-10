Gao, Mali Bursts of gunfire and several explosions were heard in the northern Malian town of Gao on Sunday, as French and Malian troops tightened security precautions following two suicide bomb attacks in two days, residents and a Reuters reporter said.

One resident reported clashes were taking place between Malian soldiers and suspected Islamist rebels near a police station in the sprawling Saharan town. There was no immediate confirmation from Malian and French military authorities.

