German police detain suspect after axe attack in Duesseldorf
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
French and Malian troops were on Sunday restoring government control over the fabled Saharan trading town of Timbuktu, the latest gain in a fast-moving French-led offensive against al Qaeda-allied fighters occupying northern Mali.
Here are some facts about Timbuktu:
* Timbuktu has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1988 but tourism has suffered from security problems in recent years. Islamist gunmen seized three foreigners and killed a fourth on a street in Timbuktu in November 2011. Al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) claimed responsibility.
* Spokesmen for Ansar Dine, the Islamist group officially in control of Timbuktu since last April, have said the city's famed traditional shrines sacred to moderate Sufi Moslems are un-Islamic and idolatrous. Radicals militants have destroyed several of these shrines, most recently last month.
* Mali is named after an ancient empire which grew rich from the trans-Saharan caravan trade through the city of Timbuktu. The historically important city, founded in 1100 by Tuareg nomads, was once the wealthiest in the region.
* By the 14th century, the city was a flourishing centre for the cross-Saharan gold and salt trade, and it grew as a centre of Islamic culture. Three of West Africa's oldest mosques, Djinguereber, Sankore and Sidi Yahia, were built there during the 14th and early 15th centuries.
* Scottish explorer Gordon Laing was the first European to arrive in Timbuktu in 1826, followed by the French explorer René-Auguste Caillie two years later. Timbuktu was captured by the French in 1894 and in 1960 it became part of the newly independent Republic of Mali.
BEIRUT U.S.-backed Syrian forces said on Thursday they were closing in on Islamic State-held Raqqa and expected to reach the city outskirts in a few weeks, as a U.S. Marines artillery unit deployed to help the campaign.
UNITED NATIONS International human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and a young Yazidi woman who was enslaved and raped by Islamic State fighters pushed Iraq on Thursday to allow a United Nations investigation into crimes by the militant group.