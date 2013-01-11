PARIS Mali's interim President Dioncounda Traore will meet French President Francois Hollande in Paris on Wednesday following his request for French military assistance in pushing back a rebel offensive, a French diplomatic source said.

Hollande said earlier on Friday that Paris would respond favourably to Mali's request for help, within the limits of United Nations Security Council resolutions, and was ready to move to stop a push by the rebels into new territory.

