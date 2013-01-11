Explosion, gunfire reported at hospital in Afghan capital Kabul
KABUL An explosion and gunfire were reported near a military hospital in the Afghan capital, Kabul, close to the U.S. embassy, officials said on Wednesday.
PARIS Mali's interim President Dioncounda Traore will meet French President Francois Hollande in Paris on Wednesday following his request for French military assistance in pushing back a rebel offensive, a French diplomatic source said.
Hollande said earlier on Friday that Paris would respond favourably to Mali's request for help, within the limits of United Nations Security Council resolutions, and was ready to move to stop a push by the rebels into new territory.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; Writing by Catherine Bremer)
KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia has no plans to cut diplomatic ties with North Korea after a rise in tensions that led to reciprocal travel bans after the half-brother of the North's leader was killed in Kuala Lumpur, Prime Minister Najib Razak said on Wednesday.
BEIJING Japan needs to get over its anxiety about China, face the fact that its big neighbour is becoming revitalised and move the relationship forward instead of backward, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday.