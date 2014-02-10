BAMAKO The Red Cross said on Monday that one of its vehicles carrying five people went missing two days ago in northern Mali between the towns of Gao and Kidal.

Jean-Yves Clemenzo, a spokesman for the International Committee of the Red Cross based in Geneva, said all five of the people on board the vehicle were Malian.

Despite a French military presence in Mali for over a year, the government is still battling pockets of armed Islamic militants carrying out sporadic attacks.

(Reporting by Adama Diarra, Stephanie Nebehay and Emma Farge; Writing by Bate Felix)