May to meet Turkish President, PM on Saturday
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May will meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Binali Yildirim in Ankara on Saturday, her spokesman said.
ABIDJAN Al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) said in a statement on Wednesday that a suicide bombing that killed dozens in northern Mali was punishment for groups there cooperating with France, according to a translation released by the SITE Intelligence Group.
The statement confirmed that the attack had been carried out by al Mourabitoun, an ally of al Qaeda's North African affiliate, and gave the bomber's name as Abdul Hadi al-Fulani. Malian state media had earlier said there were five bombers.
(Reporting by Joe Bavier; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May will meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Binali Yildirim in Ankara on Saturday, her spokesman said.
BEIJING/WASHINGTON China said on Tuesday it had "irrefutable" sovereignty over disputed islands in the South China Sea after the White House vowed to defend "international territories" in the strategic waterway.
BERLIN The leader of Germany's Social Democrats (SPD) Sigmar Gabriel will put forward former European Parliament President Martin Schulz to challenge conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel in the September election, said a party source on Tuesday.