ABIDJAN Al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) said in a statement on Wednesday that a suicide bombing that killed dozens in northern Mali was punishment for groups there cooperating with France, according to a translation released by the SITE Intelligence Group.

The statement confirmed that the attack had been carried out by al Mourabitoun, an ally of al Qaeda's North African affiliate, and gave the bomber's name as Abdul Hadi al-Fulani. Malian state media had earlier said there were five bombers.

