May to meet Turkish President, PM on Saturday
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May will meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Binali Yildirim in Ankara on Saturday, her spokesman said.
PARIS France's interior minister described Wednesday's deadly car bomb explosion at an army camp in Gao, northern Mali, as a "major and highly symbolic attack" in an area visited days ago by French President Francois Hollande.
The comment came from Interior Minister Bruno Le Roux, who spoke to reporters shortly after news of the explosion with a provisional death toll of 25.
France sent troops to Mali at the request of the government there in early 2013 to prevent an advance by Islamist rebels on the capital Bamako.
(Reporting by Gerard Bon; Writing by Brian Love; Editing by Richard Balmforth)
BEIJING/WASHINGTON China said on Tuesday it had "irrefutable" sovereignty over disputed islands in the South China Sea after the White House vowed to defend "international territories" in the strategic waterway.
BERLIN The leader of Germany's Social Democrats (SPD) Sigmar Gabriel will put forward former European Parliament President Martin Schulz to challenge conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel in the September election, said a party source on Tuesday.