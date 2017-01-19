May to meet Turkish President, PM on Saturday
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May will meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Binali Yildirim in Ankara on Saturday, her spokesman said.
PARIS The latest death toll from this week's bomb attack on a military camp in northern Mali stands at 77, a French army spokesman said on Thursday, up from an earlier toll of more than 60 deaths.
"We regret to say that there are 77 deaths," said Colonel Patrik Steiger, speaking to reporters in Paris.
France intervened in Mali in 2013 to drive back Islamist groups that got control of large swathes of the country a year earlier, and it maintains a large, regional operation aimed at stamping out insurgents.
BEIJING/WASHINGTON China said on Tuesday it had "irrefutable" sovereignty over disputed islands in the South China Sea after the White House vowed to defend "international territories" in the strategic waterway.
BERLIN The leader of Germany's Social Democrats (SPD) Sigmar Gabriel will put forward former European Parliament President Martin Schulz to challenge conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel in the September election, said a party source on Tuesday.