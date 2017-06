BAMAKO Security forces have so far rescued 32 guests from a Mali resort that is under attack by gunmen, a security ministry spokesman said on Sunday.

He had no further details.

Gunmen stormed Le Campement Kangaba in Dougourakoro, to the east of the capital Bamako, a resort foreign residents often visit for weekend breaks, in the afternoon.

