DAKAR Al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb said on social media that they had engaged in "battle" with "crusader occupation forces" in the northern Mali city of Gao on Wednesday, according to SITE Intelligence Group, an extremist monitoring firm.

The statement came after United Nations said attacks on two U.N. sites in Gao killed four people, including one peacekeeper, and wounded more than a dozen late on Tuesday.

