A coup, weeks before Mali's President Amadou Toumani Toure was due to step down for elections, has shattered the international reputation of stability and democracy that Africa's No. 3 gold producer had previously enjoyed.

Here is a look at Mali over the past 20 years:

1990 - Tuaregs, fair-skinned nomads of Berber descent, launch rebellions in Mali and Niger, saying they were oppressed by black-dominated governments.

March 1991 - President Moussa Traore is arrested by his own troops and the army forms a National Reconciliation Council led by Amadou Toumani Toure.

April 1992 - Alpha Oumar Konare, a key figure in the uprising, is declared winner of Mali's first freely contested presidential election.

June 2002 - Toure, a former paratroop officer, returns to power after winning an election landslide.

June 2006 - Mali reaches a peace agreement with Tuareg rebels seeking greater autonomy for their northern desert region.

April 2007 - Toure wins 71 percent of votes to guarantee a second five-year term. Toure's nearest challenger, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita wins 19.15 percent. Mali's Constitutional Court rejects opposition complaints of fraud.

December 2008 - Nine Malian government troops and 11 Tuareg fighters are killed when a rebel column attacks the Nampala army post near the Mauritanian border, despite a ceasefire between the government and the rebels.

February 2009 - Nearly 600 rebels lay down their weapons in northern Mali in a sign that military pressure and Algerian mediation may be helping end the rebellion led by Tuareg nomads.

January 2012 - Mali's military says its armed forces killed 45 gunmen and lost two soldiers in attacks on two towns in the north, a toll denied by the rebels.

February 2012 - Mali due hold its presidential election on time in April despite the rebellion in the north, Toure says.

March 2012 - Mutineering Malian soldiers close the borders hours after declaring they seize power in protest at the government's failure to quell the rebellion in the north.

March 22 - The newly formed National Committee for the Return of Democracy and the Restoration of the State (CNRDR) declares it has seized power. A subsequent statement by Captain Amadou Sanogo, described as president of the CNRDR, declared an immediate curfew "until further notice".

March 23 - The African Union suspends Mali's membership a day after the coup. Regional bloc ECOWAS follows suit a few days later and threatens to use sanctions dislodge the army leaders.

March 28 - Toure, in his first public comments since he was ousted, tells French radio he is free and unharmed and calls for a swift solution to the crisis.

March 30 - Tuareg rebels enter the key town of Kidal in the north of Mali after soldiers abandon positions, It is the start of a three-day rout of the regular army in the north.

March 31-April 1 - First the garrison town of Gao and them the ancient trading post of Timbuktu fall to a rebel attack made up of Tuareg nomads and local Islamists. It means the rebellion effectively controls the whole of the northern half of Mali.

April 2 - The 15-state ECOWAS imposes sanctions including a complete shutdown of borders to force the junta to step down from power. It says it will "activate" a standby military force but does not specify when it could deploy or with what mandate.

