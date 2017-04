BAMAKO The three hostages killed during a siege of a hotel in Mali used by United Nations staff were from South Africa, Russia and Ukraine, a Malian military spokesman said on Saturday.

Another four foreign nationals were freed when Malian forces stormed the hotel a day after suspected Islamist gunmen took over the building in the central town of Savere, the U.N. mission in Mali said earlier.

(Reporting by Adama Diarra; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Andrew Roche)