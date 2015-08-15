BAMAKO Rival armed groups in northern Mali said on Saturday they briefly exchanged fire in an apparent breach of a peace accord they signed with the government in June.

An exchange of gunfire took place south of Kidal, the stronghold of secular Tuareg rebels leading a coalition known as the Coordination of Azawad Movements, or CMA.

"Firing began at around 18h30 between the Platform and the CMA in the Amassine valley south of Kidal," said a source within Gatia, the main pro-government militia within an alliance of groups called Platform.

A CMA military source also confirmed the incident but said shooting had stopped by nightfall.

It was not immediately clear if there were deaths or injuries or why the fighting had resumed.

