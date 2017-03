BAMAKO Separatists in northern Mali will suspend their participation in peace talks until fighting with pro-government militia stops, the Coordination of Azawad Movements (CMA) said in a statement on Monday.

Fighting this month violated a peace agreement signed in June and the CMA's decision will likely raise tension between it and the Platform pro-government militias and make it harder for the U.N. mission (MINUSMA) to restore a fragile peace.

(Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Toby Chopra)