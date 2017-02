BAMAKO A militia defending the Peul ethnic group claimed an attack on an army base and town in central Mali on Tuesday that enabled gunmen to briefly seize control of the base.

Oumar Aldjana, head of the National Alliance for the Protection of Peul Identity and the Restoration of Justice (ANSIPRJ), made the claim on the national donor-funded radio station Studio Tamani.

