BAMAKO A total of 12 people, including five soldiers and three hostages, died after suspected Islamist militants siezed a hotel in central Mali used by United Nations staff, a Malian government spokesman said.

"The death toll has increased to 12 dead - five soldiers, four terrorists and three hostages. The nationalities have not yet been specified. We are waiting for details from (the United Nations mission)," Choguel Kokala Maiga said.

Malian officials had previously put the death toll at nine.

(Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Andrew Roche)