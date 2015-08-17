BAMAKO A pro-government militia in Mali has killed 20 separatists in three days of fighting that is undermining attempts to pacify the northern region, the secretary general of the pro-government Gatia militia, Fahad Ag Almahamoud, said on Monday.

Neighbouring Niger is due to hold peace talks on Wednesday between the pro-government Platform group, which includes Gatia, and the Tuareg-dominated Coordination of Azawad Movements (CMA). There was no immediate word from the CMA on the death toll.

