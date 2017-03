BAMAKO Smoke rose from a hotel in a central Mali town hit by armed attackers early on Friday and gunfire was heard as soldiers moved in to encircle the building, a witness said.

"People in the area are hiding in their houses. The attackers are still inside the hotel," the resident of the town of Sevare, who asked not to be named, said. "I see the smoke from the hotel. There are exchanges of gunfire."

