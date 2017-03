BAMAKO A United Nations employee was among those killed on Friday when suspected Islamist militants attacked a hotel in central Mali used by U.N. staff, the country's peacekeeping mission MINUSMA said.

"Reports indicate that a member of the international personnel associated with MINUSMA was killed during the attack," the mission said in a statement. It did not give the victim's nationality.

