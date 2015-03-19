Lloyds Banking Group to close 100 branches and cut over 325 jobs
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group plans to close a further 100 branches resulting in the loss of over 325 jobs, the bank said on Wednesday, as part of a strategy to reduce costs.
DUBLIN Ireland's Malin Corporation has raised 330 million euros (238 million pounds) in one of Europe's biggest biotechnology IPOs, a source close to the life sciences company said on Thursday, surpassing its target range of 275 to 325 million euros.
Malin, set up by a number of ex-Elan executives to invest in privately held assets, said earlier this month that leading British fund manager Neil Woodford and the Irish state's new strategic investment fund had committed to buying around 60 percent of the total estimated placing.
Over 80 percent of the book consisted of long term investors including insurer Aviva (AV.L) and Britain's Pension Protection Fund, the source said, while the small retail and institutional offering was materially oversubscribed.
LONDON British shares rose on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session as heavyweight mining shares and oil stocks rallied while DCC also gained after agreeing to buy a business in Hong Kong and Macau.
LONDON British housebuilder Galliford Try on Wednesday pulled out of a 1.2 billion pound ($1.5 billion) attempt to buy rival Bovis after the two failed to agree on price, leaving Bovis to pursue a turnaround under a new chief executive.