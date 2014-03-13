VALLETTA A Maltese court decided on Thursday to extradite a Serbian construction worker to Croatia to face charges of crimes against humanity, kidnapping, torture and unlawful deportation to concentration camps.

Eror Gojko, who was born in Vukovar in Croatia, has been living in Malta for 11 years and was arrested on the strength of a European arrest warrant issued by authorities in Zagreb, the court heard.

Gojko consented to the extradition. The court did not ask if he admitted or denied the charges because the validity of the extradition request was the only issue for it to consider.

The warrant stated he was wanted on charges relating to the disappearance of at least 17 people.

Alleged offences included crimes against humanity, torture, kidnapping and unlawful deportation to concentration camps between 1991 and 1993 during the fighting that accompanied the collapse of former Yugoslavia, court officials said.

(Reporting by Chris Scicluna; Editing by Tom Heneghan)