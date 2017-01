ROME No Frontex staff were involved in a plane crash which killed five crew on Monday morning at an airport in Malta, the European Union border agency said.

"No Frontex staff was involved in the plane crash in Malta," the agency said on Twitter.

Airport officials initially said the plane was believed to be carrying Frontex officials. The organisation put out a statement saying it had not deployed the plane.

(Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Toby Chopra)