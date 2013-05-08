Malta's Prime Minister and Nationalist Party leader Lawrence Gonzi (2nd L), accompanied by his wife Catherine Gonzi, party Deputy Leader Simon Busuttil and former party leader, former Prime Minister and former President Edward Fenech Adami (L-R), waves to supporters after... REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

VALLETTA Malta's opposition Nationalist Party elected lawyer Simon Busuttil as its leader on Wednesday to succeed Lawrence Gonzi, who resigned after a heavy loss in a March 9 general election.

Gonzi, who had been party leader and prime minister for nine years, had led the party to a narrow victory in 2008.

Busuttil, 44, a member of the European Parliament until March when he resigned upon being elected to the Maltese parliament, has never held a government post.

He was elected to the party leadership after defeating three other candidates, including two former ministers.

The centre-right Nationalist Party had been in government for 15 years until its defeat amid divisions within its ranks.

In his acceptance speech, Busuttil promised to address the divisions and open up the party to new ideas.

