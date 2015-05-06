Volkswagen Member of the Board of Management Andreas Renschler smiles during the annual news conference of Volkswagen in Berlin March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

FRANKFURT Andreas Renschler, the board member in charge of commercial vehicles at Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), will replace Ferdinand Piech as chairman of truck maker MAN (MANG.DE), MAN said on Wednesday.

Piech resigned from all his supervisory board posts including the VW chair on April 25 after losing a showdown with VW Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn.

Volkswagen said on Tuesday it was creating a commercial vehicles group to align its truck divisions MAN and Scania, pushing its long-standing ambition to become Europe's largest truck maker, which was a pet project of Piech's.

