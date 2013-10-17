Banks, miners lift FTSE to six-week high
LONDON Britain's top share index hit a six-week high on Wednesday, with commodities-related stocks tracking stronger metals, while banks gained on expectations of further hikes in U.S. interest rates.
LONDON Hedge fund firm Man Group (EMG.L) ended two years of client withdrawals with a surprise inflow of new money in the third quarter, helped by strong performance from its stock-picking GLG unit as equity markets rallied this year.
But the former FTSE 100 firm, which has seen clients withdraw cash for the previous eight consecutive quarters, remained cautious in its outlook for asset flows due to "continued uncertainty in the macro-economic environment", CEO Manny Roman said.
The firm reported net inflows of $700 million (437 million pounds) during the three months to end-September, lifting total assets to $52.5 billion.
However, investors continued to pull money out of flagship computer-driven fund AHL, which lost 6.6 percent in performance terms during the third quarter.
Analysts at Numis were less than satisfied with the bounce in net inflows.
"We remain sellers as AHL still accounts for the majority of recurring profit, it has performed poorly for the last 1, 3 and 5 years," David McCann said in a note to clients.
"We think management have only limited options in the short to medium term given these issues and actions already taken."
(Reporting by Laurence Fletcher, editing by Sinead Cruise)
LONDON British consumers borrowed more in January than in December but the pace of the increase slowed for a second month in a row, adding to signs of caution among households as last year's Brexit vote pushes up inflation.
LONDON British house price rose more quickly than expected in February, recovering from the weakest month for more than a year in January but concerns about Brexit are likely to weigh on the market in 2017, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Wednesday.