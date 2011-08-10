LONDON Man Group's three highest profile directors have spent almost 300,000 pounds on the hedge fund manager's flagging stock after a steep decline in UK equities slashed the value of Britain's biggest companies.

Chief Executive Peter Clarke and Finance Director Kevin Hayes have bought 50,000 shares each at a price of 183.7445 pence per share, while Chief Operating Officer Emmanuel Roman has paid 181.55 pence a share for his 50,000-share haul.

News of the acquisitions came as Britain's FTSE 100 index bounced off 13-month lows on Tuesday, after setting a new record by dropping 100 points or more on four consecutive days at Monday's close.

Man's stock plunged 7 percent on Monday, taking its total fall to 18 percent so far in August and by just over a quarter since the start of July.

Over the same period AHL, Man Group's flagship computer-driven fund, which is usually blamed for moves in Man's share price, has performed well, figures released on Tuesday showed.

The fund returned 1.9 percent last week, helped by buoyant fixed-income trading activities that delivered solid profits in debt markets almost paralysed by investor uncertainty.

AHL's short stock index positions furthered its gains and offset losses in currency trading. The fund has delivered 8.8 percent in the last 12 months and a 5.7 percent annualised return since inception.

Bank of America/Merrill Lynch Analyst Philip Middleton, housebroker to Man, put the group's share price falls down to fears a second credit crisis -- which forced a costly de-risking of Man's Global Strategies fund range in 2008 -- was looming.

"We know that in conditions such as now, when investors' risk tolerance is low, Man may not find favour," he said in a note to clients.

"However, we think that the perception that (Man) is an especially risky stock is at variance with the facts. In our view, the structural factors which led Man to have a torrid credit crisis are simply not there anymore."

