Manchester United Ltd's planned initial public offering is drawing criticism from fans who claim that its owners, the Glazer family, have saddled it with too much debt.

Here are some key facts about the storied football club's financials and the Glazers' investments in it over the years:

The Glazer family won control of Manchester United in 2005 for 790 million pounds. The takeover was comprised of 272 million pounds of equity and the remainder in debt.

In November 2010, the Glazers made another equity infusion of 249 million pounds into the club to pay off a payment-in-kind loan

If the IPO is priced at the high end of its $16-to-$20 price range, Manchester United will be worth roughly $3.3 billion. The Glazers will own 89.8 percent of the team's combined class A and class B shares.

If the offering prices at $20 per share, it will raise $333 million. Half of that amount will go to the club to reduce debt while the remainder will go to the Glazers.

Manchester United was debt free when it was purchased by the Glazers. As of June 30, the company had 437 million pounds of debt.

(Reporting by Olivia Oran; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)