LONDON English football club Manchester United have signed an eight-year sponsorship deal for its training kit with a company who will be identified shortly.

"We are delighted with the conclusion of this key sponsorship agreement and at the request our new training kit partner have agreed to withhold further pending details pending a formal announcement," vice chairman Ed Woodward told financial analysts on a conference call.

United, one of the world's best supported football clubs, are unusual in that they have can command separate sponsorship deals for training and playing kits.

The club has bought out the final two years of its agreement with current training kit sponsor DHL to try to get a better deal.

(Writing by Keith Weir)