A member of military speaks at the burial site of former South African President Nelson Mandela in his ancestral village of Qunu in the Eastern Cape province, 900 km (559 miles) south of Johannesburg, in this still image taken from December 15, 2013 video courtesy of the... REUTERS/SABC via Reuters TV

QUNU, South Africa The body of Nelson Mandela was laid to rest on Sunday in a grave near his family homestead at Qunu in South Africa's Eastern Cape province.

The burial attended by family members and South African leaders followed a state funeral service and closed 10 days of emotion-charged mourning for the former president and anti-apartheid legend, who died on December 5 at the age of 95.

