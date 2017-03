ANC supporters hold placards showing messages in support of Nelson Mandela outside the Medi-Clinic Heart Hospital, where the ailing former South African President is being treated, in Pretoria June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Cards and flowers are left outside the Medi-Clinic Heart Hospital, where the ailing former South African President Nelson Mandela is being treated, in Pretoria June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

JOHANNESBURG Former South African President Nelson Mandela is showing a "great improvement" in his health compared to a few days ago, his ex-wife, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, said on Friday.

"I'm not a doctor but I can say that from what he was a few days ago there is great improvement," she told reporters outside Mandela's former home in the Johannesburg township of Soweto.

(Writing by Ed Cropley; Editing by Pascal Fletcher)