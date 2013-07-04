Winnie Mandela (3rd L, back to camera), ex-wife of former South African president Nelson Mandela, and her daughter Zindzi (2nd L) talk with unidentified relatives as they leave the Medi-Clinic Heart Hospital, where Nelson Mandela is being treated, in Pretoria July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Mandla Mandela (L), grandson of former South African president Nelson Mandela, talks to journalists during a news conference in Mvezo, in the Eastern Cape of South Africa, July 4, 2013, a day after a court order to return the bodies of three of Mandela's children to Qunu was carried out. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Lehlohonolo Nkosi (7) waves in front of her mother's shadow as they leave the Medi-Clinic Heart Hospital, where former South African President Nelson Mandela is being treated, in Pretoria July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG South Africa's ailing anti-apartheid hero and former President Nelson Mandela remained in a "critical but stable" condition after nearly four weeks in hospital, the government said on Thursday.

Mandela is receiving treatment for a recurring lung infection, his fourth hospitalisation in six months. The latest health update from the government followed a visit to the hospital by current President Jacob Zuma.

Mandela's wife Graca Machel, speaking during an event at the Nelson Mandela Foundation, said his hospitalisation had offered South Africans from all walks of life a chance once again to be united.

"Although Madiba sometimes may be uncomfortable, very few times he is in pain, but he is fine," Machel said, using the clan name by which Mandela is affectionately known.

The failing health of 94-year-old Mandela, a figure admired globally as a symbol of struggle against injustice and racism, has reinforced a realisation that the father of the post-apartheid South Africa will not be around for ever.

While Mandela lies in hospital, a row over grave sites has split his family.

Two years ago, Mandela's grandson moved the bodies of three of Mandela's children from a family cemetery in Qunu, the village where Mandela spent most of his childhood, to the nearby village of Mvezo.

A High Court on Wednesday ordered that the remains be exhumed and reburied in Qunu - an edict that was carried out on Wednesday night.

In a court affidavit filed last week, Mandela's eldest daughter, Makaziwe, argued for an urgent hearing, saying her father was in a "perilous" condition and breathing with the aid of life-support.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda and Benon Oluka; Editing by Ed Cropley)