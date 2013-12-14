QUNU, South Africa The body of Nelson Mandela arrived at his ancestral home village of Qunu in South Africa's Eastern Cape on Saturday ahead of the anti-apartheid leader's state funeral set for the following day.

The coffin carrying the remains of South Africa's first black president was driven in a hearse from Mthatha airport, 700 km (450 miles) south of Johannesburg, with a ceremonial military escort and cheered by crowds lining parts of the road.

