LONDON PricewaterhouseCoopers, administrators to Manganese Bronze, on Wednesday said it had cut 156 jobs at the struggling maker of London's black taxis.

"Regretfully, without financial support to overcome the group's operational issues we have had to make staff redundancies," said Matthew Hammond, joint administrator and PwC partner.

The majority of jobs were cut at Manganese Bronze's manufacturing site in Coventry, while other positions have gone at dealerships across the country.

Britain's Unite union last week called on the British government to support the firm and protect the 300 UK jobs at risk.

The future of the company, which has been losing market share to Mercedes Vito taxis sold by Eco City Vehicles, has looked bleak since it was forced to halt sales and recall its latest model as a result of a steering box defect.

It suspended trading in its shares earlier this month after saying its financial position was unclear after the discovery of a safety defect in its new TX4 model.

"While the steering box recall remains, there is a voluntary suspension on vehicle sales, and we are now concentrating all resources on testing the solution to the steering fault," added PwC's Hammond.

"The retained staff based in Coventry will continue to focus on finding a solution for the steering fault alongside head office resource to keep the business running."

