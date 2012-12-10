Fidelity puts British boardroom paymasters on notice
LONDON Fidelity International, one of the biggest investors in British companies, has proposed making powerful remuneration committee heads more accountable to shareholders.
Hedge fund Man Group said Chief Executive Peter Clarke will retire in February and will be replaced by Chief Operating Officer Emmanuel Roman.
Clarke, who has been in the top job at Man since 2007, has been under growing pressure over the past two years.
Despite repeated attempts to restore investor confidence, the London-based former FTSE 100 company suffered a fifth straight month of client exits in October after poor returns from its flagship AHL fund, while its share price has halved since late last year.
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
LONDON Fidelity International, one of the biggest investors in British companies, has proposed making powerful remuneration committee heads more accountable to shareholders.
LONDON Top AstraZeneca shareholder Woodford Investment Management said on Wednesday it had added to its stake in the pharmaceutical firm and was confident in its growth outlook.
FRANKFURT/PARIS Rock-bottom interest rates hurt more big European banks in 2016 than in the previous year, but the worst could soon be over with the prospect of rising borrowing costs rippling from the United States to Europe.