LONDON Man Group (EMG.L) hopes to benefit from investors' search for safe havens amid a deepening euro zone debt crisis, as the world's largest listed hedge fund manager bids to hang onto clients it only recently began to lure back.

Clients finally started to return in 2011 following two years of outflows, and markets are eager to see if investors have stuck with the London-based blue chip's funds after a summer which saw the MSCI World index of stocks .MIWO00000PUS plunge 15.2 percent since end-June and several other core assets also take a battering.

However, there are signs that investors are not pulling out of the $2 trillion (1.27 trillion pounds) hedge fund industry in large numbers, especially after recent falls in gold and the Swiss franc -- both traditionally seen as relatively safe places to park money during turbulent times.

Last week the GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator, a snapshot of clients asking for their money back, showed only a small rise, indicating that investors are broadly sticking with hedge fund allocations through the summer volatility.

Analysts at Singer Capital Markets expect Man's trading statement on Wednesday, which updates investors on the three months to end-September, to show small net outflows of $200 million, after $4.4 billion of inflows in the first six months of the year.

It also expects Man's assets -- which have rebounded from below $40 billion last year to $71 billion, helped by last year's acquisition of GLG and a bumper Japan launch of a version of its flagship AHL fund -- to fall slightly to $69.6 billion.

"Whilst, in the absence of major fund launches, Q2 flows are unlikely to impress, Man's funds under management are expected to be broadly flat since June," said Singer analysts in a note.

Man has been helped by the performance of AHL, a $23.9 billion computer-driven programme that tries to make money from following market trends, which is up 1 percent so far this year.

However, aside from GLG's Market Neutral Strategies, Man's other funds, particularly long-only portfolios, are likely to have suffered "substantial performance declines," according to Singer.

Earlier this week Aberdeen Asset Management, which runs predominantly long-only funds, reported $800 million of net outflows in the two months to end-August.

(Reporting by Laurence Fletcher, editing by Sinead Cruise and Helen Massy-Beresford)