Army Pfc. Bradley Manning (C) is escorted by military police from the courthouse after the sixth day of his Article 32 hearing at Fort Meade, Maryland, December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Benjamin Myers

NEW YORK While it may appear that the government's document-leaking case against U.S. Army intelligence analyst Bradley Manning is strong, the defence could have some surprising leverage with prosecutors and force plea negotiations.

Prosecutors may in particular find it difficult to prove that the 24-year-old intended to provide the information to enemies of the United States such as al Qaeda, and that the information was helpful to them, legal experts said.

Manning faces 22 charges for participating in the largest leak of classified government documents in history, including the accusation that he had unauthorized possession of information related to the national defence and that he stole records belonging to the United States.

At a hearing that concluded last week, military prosecutors presented evidence that Manning downloaded thousands of classified or confidential files that later made their way onto the WikiLeaks website. In his closing summation at the hearing, Captain Ashden Fein, the lead prosecutor, said Manning was a well-training soldier who "used that training to defy our trust."

"He gave the enemies of the United States unfettered access to these documents," Fein said.

Manning's case is being reviewed by investigating officer Lieutenant Colonel Paul Almanza, who will make a recommendation on whether or not the military should court-martial Manning by January 16.

A court-martial, which could be a few months away, is not much different than a civilian criminal trial. The charges against the accused in a court-martial must be proven beyond a reasonable doubt, just like in civilian court. The biggest difference is that jurors in a court-martial consist exclusively of members of the military. There were approximately 1,900 Army courts-martial in fiscal year 2010 and about 60 acquittals, according to U.S. military-justice statistics.

If convicted of all counts, Manning would face a maximum punishment of life imprisonment, reduction in rank to the lowest enlisted pay grade, forfeiture of all pay and allowances and a dishonourable discharge, the Army says. The charge of aiding the enemy is a capital offense, but the Army has indicated it will not seek the death penalty.

Although legal observers agree the government's case is a good one, some speculate that prosecutors could have a tough time proving the most serious charge that Manning gave information to the enemy. The prosecution has said that the most it will seek is life in prison.

During the preliminary hearing, Manning's lawyer, David Coombs, sought to demonstrate that the audience for the leaked information was not foes of the U.S, but the American people and that the country was not put in any danger due to the leaks.

"The sky is not falling, the sky has not fallen and the sky will not fall," said Coombs.

Some military law experts also question whether the government will be able to prove that Manning intended the information to reach groups such as al Qaeda. Merely proving that he intended the information to be displayed on the WikiLeaks website may not be enough to convict him of that charge, said some experts.

What's more, it could be difficult for the government to prove that the information was particularly valuable to al Qaeda, said Eugene Fidell, who teaches military law at Yale Law School.

"What is that he has told al Qaeda indirectly that is of value to al Qaeda? Is everything that is hurtful to the United States in the eyes of the world of value to al Qaeda? I don't think so," said Fidell.

By underscoring those uncertainties, Coombs may have paved the way for a more favourable plea deal, said David Velloney, a military law expert who is a professor at the Regent University School of Law. In the best case scenario for the defence, Lieutenant Colonel Almanza would recommend that Manning not face the charge of giving information to the enemy at a court martial. Such a recommendation, made to a higher ranking officer, is not binding. But it could convince the military prosecutors to drop the charge.

"If you can win one battle there and have the government say 'nah that's not such a good idea we go forward on that charge,' then that's a windfall for the defence before the trial begins," said Velloney.

Coombs has signalled that he also has some cards to play at any potential sentencing. At a court martial, there are two stages -- one to determine culpability and the other to determine a sentence. During the sentencing stage, the defence can offer extenuating and mitigating circumstances that would justify a lighter sentence sought by the government

Throughout the hearing to determine whether a court-martial is appropriate, Coombs attempted to portray Manning as emotionally unstable with gender-identity issues who should not have had access to sensitive government files.

Combs cited emails and memos showing that Manning's superiors were aware of his gender issues and his need for therapy. But no effective action was taken, Coombs argued. The same arguments about Manning's unit could be presented at any potential sentencing.

"They're going to air all the government's dirty laundry," said Velloney. "It potentially softens the government in any plea deal."

(Reporting by Andrew Longstreth)