LONDON British companies are bringing home more of their manufacturing, a hopeful sign for the government's push to reduce the economy's reliance on consumer spending and housing.

One in six British manufacturing companies have "re-shored" production in the last three years, manufacturing association EEF said in a survey published on Monday. That represented a gradual increase from one in seven in 2009.

British manufacturing accounts for about 10 percent of gross domestic product.

Finance minister George Osborne has said he plans to announce measures to help investment and exporters in his annual budget announcement due on March 19. The EEF wants measures to lower the cost of electricity for industrial users.

The EEF survey found firms re-locating production back to Britain mostly from China and countries in Eastern Europe. Better quality of production was cited by companies as the main reason for shifting manufacturing back home, ahead of shorter supply chains and greater brand control.

The survey of 271 companies was conducted in December. An EEF spokesman said companies taking part were not asked whether they were moving production abroad.

(Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Toby Chopra)