Staff work on the Jaguar XJ production line at their Castle Bromwich Assembly Plant in Birmingham November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON British manufacturing output bounced back more strongly than expected in March, although a steep fall in oil and gas extraction and utilities output pushed wider industrial production down, official data showed.

The figures did not change the overall drop in economic activity in the first quarter, complicating the Bank of England's decision later on Thursday on whether to give an economy in

recession another cash boost in view of sticky inflation.

The Office for National Statistics said that manufacturing output rose by a monthly 0.9 percent in March after a shock 1.1 percent plunge in February, versus forecasts for a rise of 0 .5 percent.

The rise was driven by chemicals and chemical products, transport equipment, and computer, electronic and optical products, the ONS said.

However, the wider measure of industrial output, which includes energy production and mining, dipped 0.3 percent in March in line with forecasts, after a 0.4 percent rise in February.

The drivers of the fall were steep declines in mining and quarrying - mainly oil and gas extraction - as well as electricity output.

Industrial production was 0.4 percent lower in the first quarter than in the final three months of 2011, as reported in the first reading of Q1 GDP, while manufacturing output was fl at - a notch firmer than estimated in the GDP release.

ONS data showed last month that Britain's economy fell into its second recession since the financial crisis after shrinking by 0.2 percent in the first three months of 2012.

The BoE and many economists have argued that the official figures understate the economy's true strength, pointing to more upbeat surveys in the first quarter.

However, a poll of purchasing managers indicated that the British manufacturing sector barely grew in April, as an economic slowdown in the euro zone curbed export demand, suggesting a weak start to the second quarter.

Manufacturers' fortunes may improve in the coming months. A survey by the Confederation of British Industry showed that the quarterly business prospects balance jumped to +22 in April, the highest in two years, from -25 in January.