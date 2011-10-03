LONDON British manufacturing activity unexpectedly returned to growth for the first time in three months in September, but a fall in export orders cast a shadow over the outlook, a survey showed on Monday.

SAMUEL TOMBS, CAPITAL ECONOMICS

"September's CIPS/Markit report on manufacturing suggests that output in the industrial sector might have increased a bit -- but it still seems likely that the sector remained in recession in Q3 as a whole.

"There are signs that the improvement in the survey in September will prove to be just a blip. A large part of the increase in output was only achieved by the fastest depletion in the backlog of work for two years.

"And the new orders balance only edged up from 48.0 to 50.5, reflecting the continued weakness of orders from overseas (indeed, the export orders balance fell back again from 47.0 to 45.0).

"As a result, it's hard to see where growth is going to come from in the months ahead."

RICHARD BARWELL, RBS

"In terms of the big picture, there's debate going on about whether the Bank of England will decide to do more QE in October. I don't think they will.

"To me the most important number is the output balance, and that was quite a bit stronger. The employment balance has recovered. It's a reassuring number.

"In this environment, our major trading partners are slowing and there are concerns there. But although manufacturing is export-intensive, there's a domestic story as well. Things have looked pretty bad in recent months, but at the margin this is a positive release.

"Fundamentally, I think the Monetary Policy Committee will want to see if the Europeans can deliver on the G20 timeline. The majority are worried whether there's going to be a crisis in the euro area, which will drag the UK down with it. I think they'll wait and see and give them an extra month to come up with the goods."

JAMES KNIGHTLEY, ING BANK

"The manufacturing purchasing managers' index has surprised on the upside and dents a little the likelihood of renewed QE from the Bank of England this Thursday.

"The minutes to the last MPC meeting have suggested that Adam Posen would be joined in voting for further QE should the UK data fail to improve, so if viewed on its own, today's report suggest that while we almost certainly will see more votes for QE we are probably not going to see a majority.

"That said, we have the construction PMI tomorrow and the service sector PMI on Wednesday and any disappointment there could again swing market momentum back into favouring a 50 billion pound increase in QE.

"We feel it is a very close call, but narrowly favour a delay until November given the BoE will have new formalised economic forecasts. There is also the scope for more 'bang for the buck' from QE if it is coordinated with Fed and ECB action: November 2 - FOMC, Nov 3 - ECB, Nov 10 - BoE."

ALAN CLARKE, SCOTIA CAPITAL

"A welcome oupward surprise, but when we look at the text that accompanied the release it is not as upbeat as at first glance, in particular that the rise in output was met by running down backlogs of work, the biggest fall for two years, rather than incoming new orders.

"If the index is to have any hope of staying at current levels, then it is going to need to see a sharp increase in incoming new business over the coming months and, against a backdrop of doubts about the durability of the global recovery or financial market jitters, I very much doubt that will happen, so this increase is likely to prove temporary."

GEORGE BUCKLEY, DEUTSCHE BANK

"The UK's manufacturing PMI was a lot better than expected. I don't think anyone thought it was going to be above 50, never mind just above 50. This is pretty much in line with its long-run average, where it is right now.

"The detail tells us that while domestic demand was OK, export orders were substantially weaker. That highlights the risk that the UK faces, being a very open, international economy, from the slowing in the global outlook, not least because there is a very close correlation between what happens in the UK and the U.S. GDP growth rates. And also we export a huge amount to Europe as well."

ROB DOBSON, SENIOR ECONOMIST AT SURVEY COMPILER MARKIT

"The modest return to growth of UK manufacturing output in September is a positive, but it is hard to escape the fact that the sector's performance has weakened substantially since t he opening quarter's growth surge.

"A slight increase in new orders was also welcome news, but it looks as if the latest expansion in output was largely achieved through the fastest depletion of backlogs of work for

two years.

"This is only a temporary solution and the replenishment rate of order books will need to improve if manufacturing is to recover its forward momentum.

"The sector is also being buffeted by events in the global marketplace. New export orders fell at the sharpest pace since May 2009, as growth slowdowns in the U.S., European and

Asian markets counter-balanced the ongoing weakness of sterling.

"This is increasing manufacturers' reliance on a fragile domestic market that itself is being impacted by subdued household and business confidence and ongoing austerity measures.

"These data suggest that the positive contribution of manufacturing to the broader economic recovery is likely to remain modest, at best, through the remainder of the year."

