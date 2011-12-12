Investors, steadily pumping cash into industrial funds despite returns at three-year lows, are increasingly betting that manufacturing and transportation companies will be clear-cut winners in an economic recovery.

About $2.5 billion (1.6 billion pounds) in net new money flooded into industrial funds during the first 10 months of this year, representing nearly 15 percent growth in total net assets. That happened even though these funds lost 7.74 percent of their value through November, according to data provided by Lipper, a Thomson Reuters unit that tracks mutual fund data.

The growth compares to the $1.8 billion of inflows in all of 2010, when returns on industrial funds were growing at a steady clip. This year's increase in net new money is equal to nine times the inflows recorded in 2006.

The flight to industrial funds highlights demand from investors looking for a diverse exposure to companies producing everything from agricultural machinery to auto parts, and to the companies that ship those products.

Investors are stocking up on names like 3M Co (MMM.N), Danaher Corp (DHR.N) and FedEx Corp (FDX.N) in hopes of an uptick in the near term.

However, the sector has battled a stagnant economy, steep fuel costs and concerns about defense spending cutbacks. Raw material costs and economic uncertainty in Europe also cloud the outlook.

Tom Roseen, senior analyst at Lipper, said economic malaise is not deterring investors.

"Investors have been flocking to the industrials over the last several years," he said. "Even though they've had poor performance this year, if people believe that in fact we could have some legs on a recovery in the economy, (then) people believe this is a fair place to be."

VOLATILE, BUT GROWING

Investors in the industrial sector have had to endure a good deal of volatility in recent years, according to Lipper. Total returns in the funds group tumbled 37.3 percent in 2008, then rose 27.4 percent and 25.1 percent in 2009 and 2010, respectively, before edging off those gains in 2011.

Lipper compiled the data ahead of the 2011 Reuters Manufacturing and Transportation Summit in New York. Reuters reporters will interview top experts and executives in the industry, including from Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N), Boeing Co (BA.N) and United Parcel Service (UPS.N), starting December 12.

Despite recent volatility in returns, the industrial funds group's total net assets have boomed over the past decade.

As of October, the value of stocks and net new money held by the funds rose to $14.8 billion, compared with $12.9 billion in 2010. A decade ago, net assets in industrial funds totaled just $728 million.

Inflows were positive in each of the past 10 years, which Roseen called "amazing" in the face of recession and global economic and financial market turmoil.

"While we've been watching other classifications ebb and tide, we've actually seen fairly strong flows into this group," he said. However, he warned that industrial funds heavily weighted with companies exposed to high fuel costs and defense spending cuts could continue to be volatile.

KEY PERFORMERS

General Electric Co (GE.N), United Technologies (UTX.N) and Boeing are among the most widely held shares of the top-performing industrial funds this year, according to Lipper.

Among the biggest positions held by lower-performing funds were airlines, including Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) and United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL.N), as well as Siemens AG (SIEGn.DE) and Johnson Controls Inc (JCI.N).

Of the 42 industrial funds, the top five performers this year through November were Famco MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund, Fidelity Select Defense & Aerospace Portfolio, UBS E-TRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index Fund, iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund, and Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund.

Returns in this group range from 10.62 percent for the No. 1 performer to negative 1.5 percent for No. 5.

At the bottom are PowerShares Cleantech Portfolio, SPDR S&P International Industrial Sector ETF, First Trust ISE Global Engineering and Construction Index Fund, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund and, in last place, Guggenheim Airline ETF.

Those lagging funds lost anywhere from 15 percent to 33.6 percent in the first 11 months of this year.

There were five other funds too new to have track records for this period, including IQ Global Agribusiness Small Cap ETF, SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF, and SPDR S&P Transportation ETF.

(Reporting by Lynn Adler in New York; Editing by John Stoll and John Wallace)