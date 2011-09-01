Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty, in New York, May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NEW YORK Singer Marc Anthony on Thursday denied rumours that secret affairs with other women broke apart his marriage to "American Idol" superstar Jennifer Lopez earlier this year.

In his first interview since the July announcement of the demise of their seven-year marriage that brought them twins, Anthony, the top-selling salsa artist of all time, told ABC's "Nightline" news program that their split was amicable.

"It wasn't some sensationalistic happening," he said, denying infidelity played any part. "It was a realization on both our parts, you know, It wasn't shocking...These things happen."

On whether he wanted the divorce, he said: "It was a decision that we made jointly."

Last week, speculation sparked in the media of a love affair between him and actress Jada Pinkett Smith, the wife of A-list movie star Will Smith. Anthony co-stars on Pinkett Smith's TV show, "Hawthorne."

But Anthony, 42, called such speculation on celebrities "almost like a sport."

"I will always love Jennifer, she knows that and my kids know that," he said, calling Lopez a "wonderful" woman, mother and friend.

The marriage was the third for Lopez, 42, and produced twins Emme and Max in 2008. The two were married months after Lopez's engagement to actor Ben Affleck ended, and days after Anthony's divorce from former Miss Puerto Rico Dayanara Torres was finalized.

Lopez' music career has been enhanced by Anthony's popularity within the Latin music market. The couple performed together in a 2007 tour called "Juntos en Concierto." They also worked on each other's albums and starred opposite each other in 2006 film "El Cantante."

This year, she became a judge on No. 1-rated television show "American Idol," and her single "On The Floor" has been a top 10 hit in several countries.

"It is sad, because you think about the impact about all those people that believed in you," Anthony told ABC. "But there is still life to live together through Max and Emme."

Since the split announcement Lopez, 41, has graced magazine covers and been spotted in various media and gossip pages while Anthony has stayed silent.

