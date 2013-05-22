LONDON The European steel sector in under pressure to cut production quickly as overcapacity and weak global demand threaten even some of the most important plants, the chief executive of Italian steel manufacturer Marcegaglia said.

Italy, Europe's second-largest producer, has been hit particularly hard by the demand slowdown, and the future of some of its biggest steel operations including the Riva-owned Ilva plant, stainless steel plant Acciai Speciali Terni and steel producer Lucchini is at risk.

"We are probably on the eve of a redefinition of the whole outlook," Antonio Marcegaglia said in an interview on Wednesday. "If we think about Italy, for example, Riva, Terni and Lucchini are important pieces of the industry that are going through epochal changes."

Although state subsidies are "no longer conceivable", the government should consider using some public funds to cushion the impact of plant closures on their workers, the Italian entrepreneur said.

Difficulties in getting financing are an additional problem affecting many industry players.

Marcegaglia said banks were still supporting his company but that some of his customers were suffering from a lack of funding.

"Indirect financial restrictions dictate we have to pay more attention to who to work with and for what sort of volumes," he said.

"Obviously in this context we are paying attention to cash flow and are targeting a reduction of our debt."

In order to strengthen its cash position and be able to dedicate more time and resources to its main activities, Marcegaglia is selling some non-core assets.

The Italian company is in "advanced negotiations" with French industrial group Fivs FLINSF.UL over the sale of engineering firm Oto Mills, Marcegaglia said.

It has also sold luxury tourist complex Forte Village, in Sardinia, to a Russian group based in Chechnya, he added.

Another asset potentially up for sale is Euro Energy Group, a subsidiary that focuses on renewable energy.

Marcegaglia's core business, steel manufacturing, has been able to maintain similar sales volume levels compared with last year despite steady to slightly lower demand in Europe.

The group overall had a turnover of 4.2 billion euros last year, little changed from the year before.

The near future does not appear bright, however.

"I am not particularly optimistic on the developments of the European market this year," Marcegaglia said.

"Margins for all products are under pressure. Overcapacity in Europe is now a structural issue that we all have to face."

($1 = 0.7766 euros)

(Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; editing by Jane Baird)