LONDON Factory gate inflation eased to a two-year low in March, official data showed on Friday, supporting hopes that price pressures are falling back as the Bank of England predicts.

However, output and input price inflation slowed less than analysts had forecast, highlighting the risks to the central bank's prediction that consumer price inflation will fall below its 2 percent target this year.

Separate data from the Office for National Statistics showed that non-seasonally adjusted construction output rose 6.1 percent in February. Despite that rise, risks remain that construction has been a drag on first quarter growth as output had slumped 12.9 percent in January.

The ONS said producer output inflation eased to 3.6 percent in March, the lowest annual rate since January 2010. That was down from the 4.1 percent recorded in February but still above the 3.4 percent economists had forecast.

Input prices were 5.8 percent higher on the year, compared with forecasts for an annual increase of 4.6 percent, but at their lowest level since November 2009.

Oil prices rose by around 14 percent in dollar terms over the month of February and have since held at levels of about $125.

Still, the annual rate of crude oil input price inflation fell to 13.5 percent, its lowest level since October 2009. Oil spikes have upset previous BoE inflation forecasts.

With Britain's recovery struggling to gain momentum, BoE policymakers must decide whether to inject more stimulus into the economy when the current 50 billion pounds programme ends in May.

A further round of quantitative easing would be difficult if inflation proves sticky. British consumers have been squeezed hard by weak wage growth, high household bills and government austerity measures.