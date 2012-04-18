LONDON Germany must accept its fate as the euro's financial backstop or quit meddling in how indebted members revive their economies, one of Spain's leading fund firms said, in remarks likely to stoke fears of a Mediterranean backlash against austerity.

José Luis Jiménez Guajardo-Fajardo, chief executive of March Gestion de Fondos, the asset management arm of Banca March, said he sometimes felt Germany had a vested interest in an unsettled Europe and was cashing in on bailout nerves.

"Of course Germany is taking profit from this ... They are paying less for their debt than ever. Because the euro is once again weak, this is very helpful for German exports abroad," Jiménez said, calling on the country to take a backseat role in formulating the economic policy of peripheral strugglers.

"I do not want to believe that the Germans are playing this in a way just so they can take profit, but it seems like we have a lack of political decision making (to offset this impact)."

Banca March lays claim to the title of Europe's strongest lender after topping the list of 91 banks stress-tested by the European Banking Authority last summer for their capacity to withstand another credit crunch.

MGF manages the collective investments of Spain's March dynasty, alongside the assets of Banca March customers in an investment style Jiménez describes as "conservative" relative to most competitors.

But while a sell-off in Spanish bank stocks and sovereign debt gathers pace, Jiménez is betting big on his country's ability to trim its budgets and maintain its modest debt to GDP ratio relative to France, Britain and even Germany.

"If you're a smart investor, when you see a bad situation, you buy because you have to buy cheap. For me, right now is the time to buy Spanish debt and sell German debt. I'll never buy 10 year Bunds for 1.7 percent. You can lose a lot of money."

MGF bought 1-year Spanish debt offering a 5 percent return in December, before selling it on again in February to buy Italian bonds.

By the end of March, it had largely exited its Italian exposure, parking the proceeds in bank deposits. Today, MGF is back buying Spanish bonds for the March family and clients.

"If someone pays me 4, 5, 6 percent on 10-year Spanish bonds, there is nothing comparable to that based on the risks that we foresee. The euro won't break up, we can't afford it."

STORM AFTER THE CALM?

After a period of relative calm brought about by the European Central Bank's 1 trillion euro (820 billion pound) cash injection into the region's banks, Spain's parlous economy has revived the debate about the viability of the euro zone.

Politicians tasked with returning Spain to growth have focused on cutting back public and private spending in an austerity-led economic revival plan championed by Germany, and rolled out across Greece, Ireland, Italy and Portugal.

But with employment rates plummeting and life support for banks failing to prop up confidence in the stability of the region, Jiménez said it is becoming increasingly clear that Germany's strategy to rescue the euro zone needs a rethink.

"I would say Germany is giving the wrong messages. It is not all about cost cutting and trying to look for a balance in your fiscal deficit. Overall, I'd say it's about growth," he argued.

"I am not saying that Spain does not have to do his homework in structural reforms et cetera, but this is not the only thing to deal with. Unless we can have positive economic growth in the coming years, then I am afraid we are in a vicious circle."

The cost of insuring Spanish government bonds against default reached an all time high this week, with a credit default swap spread of 510 bps according to Markit.

Securities lending research house Data Explorers on Tuesday confirmed that fees charged by insititutions to borrow Spanish government bonds have also hit record highs, as a result of high demand to short Spain's debt.

The problems of the euro zone have been worsened by a lack of speedy decision making at the European Union level, which Jiménez blames on the ECB's unwillingness to take action that could upset inflation-wary Germany or hurt its economy.

The rejection of fiscal union via euro bonds or quantitative easing to inflate Europe's way out of debt has allowed pessimism to fester, fuelling worries that rescue funds like the European Stability Mechanism won't be able to support all who need them.

These merely relieve symptoms of the malaise rather than cure the cause, the fund manager said.

"The size of the problem almost 3 years ago was 150 billion euros. Now we have a fund which is close to 1 trillion and it would seem that this is not enough," said Jiménez.

"Politicians in Europe must not be afraid to do the right thing... We need to give power and authority to Brussels and the European Commission and not all the governments in the region are happy with that. This time the solution is at the "EMU" level not at the sovereign one."

(Editing by Chris Vellacott)